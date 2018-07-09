/Vauxhall Corsa GSi Pricing Revealed, Starts from £18,995

Opel/Vauxhall intrigued us when they announced they are reviving the Corsa GSi pocket rocket this year, but is now losing us as they reveal how much this thing is going to cost. The GSi is now available to order in the UK with a Vauxhall badge, priced from £18,995.

So they’ve priced this tiny little thing like a family saloon, and they still expect you to pay an extra £1,900 for the GSi Plus Pack. Then again, hotted-up Opels and Vauxhalls have never been cheap. And the Corsa GSi does have some juicy specs, one has to admit. But even so, it takes a real die-hard fan to play that kind of money for a Corsa, however hot it might be, or however cool its badge may look in automotive circles.

The 150 PS, 220 Nm 1.4-litre turbo Vauxhall Corsa GSi, which is built on the VXR (OPC) chassis, is quick but not astonishingly so. It sprints form 0 to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds and taps out at 129 mph. The hot sueprmini comes with a short-ratio six-speed gearbox and a long list of features, including: 17-inch bi-colour cut alloy wheels, GSi rear roof spoiler, sports front grille, GSi air dam/bumper and side sills. The GSi also gets dark tinted rear windows, carbon effect exterior mirrors and grille bar, and LED daytime running lights. Inside, sports-style front seats, a leather-covered flat-bottom steering wheel and Navi R4.0 IntelliLink infotainment, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for that expensive GSi Plus pack, it adds 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Recaro leather seats and bi-xenon headlights with cornering light. You judge if its really worth the asking price.

