/2019 Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life Is a Leisure Activity Vehicle

LAV or leisure activity vehicle is the name Opel/Vauxhall have given to their latest family minivan, the 2019 Combo Life. The lofty title does reflect the character of the car to some extent,seeing as it is designed as versatile and practical vehicle with the needs of an active lifestyle in mind.

That said, the term “active lifestyle” is too cool to describe a car like the Combo Life. This is what you get when you are done being young and dynamic, want to have family fun with the kids and maybe the in-laws. That is why the Combo can be ordered with five or seven and has ample space for luggage and boasts sliding rear doors so you can roll grandma in with ease. Other family-oriented features include three individual rear seats, all with ISOFIX child seat brackets, optional panoramic glass roof, and top of the line safety features.

Among the main safety highlights of the Opel/Vaushall Combo Life we have the Driver Drowsiness Alert, Rear View Camera with 180° bird’s-eye view, Head-up display, and IntelliGrip, Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Cruise Control, and Intelligent Speed Adaptation. The Combo comes in two 4.4-meter standard length version or a longer 4.75-meter long model, the former with maximum luggage capacity of 2,126 liters and the latter with 2,693 liters. Engine-wise, you can choose between turbo-charged, direct injection petrol and diesel engines, with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

