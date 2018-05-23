/2019 Opel/Vauxhall Corsa GSi Specs and Details Revealed

A while ago Opel/Vauxhall announced the launch of a semi-hot new Corsa named after the original hot Corsa, the Corsa GSi. Now they have revealed the first technical details of the car, and we have to say it has some juicy specs. On paper at lest, we reckon this is a nicer proposition than the over-powered Corsa VXR/OPC.

Whereas the VXR model gets 210 horsepower, which makes the Corsa like a cat on crystal meth, the Corsa GSi has a more modest 150 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque. That is easier to handle and provides pretty satisfactory performance. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 8.9 seconds, and the top speed is 128 mph. It will be plenty of fun extracting that performance out of the 1.4 liter turbo engine through the short-ratio six-speed gearbox.

Having fun in this car does not come at the cost of economy, as it still manages to return 47.1mpg combined, with CO 2 emissions from 139g/km. But technical goodness aside, the Corsa GSi could become a hit on account of its looks alone. The supermini features large air intaeks, a sculptured bonnet and prominent rear spoiler as its main features. There are other sporty touches, such as 18 inch wheels, chrome tailpipe and red-painted front brake calipers.

Set to hit the showrooms in September 2018, the new Opel/Vauxhall Corsa GSi can be specified inside the cabin with leather Recaro seats, leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and IntelliLink infotainment system, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

