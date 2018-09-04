/2019 Vauxhall Combo Van Pricing and Specs

The van market in the United Kingdom is a vibrant one, and it is now getting ready to welcome a fresh new member. The new Vauxhall Combo Van is a fine product coming to the showrooms in December, priced from £15,630 and offering a nice and well-rounded package.
2019 Vauxhall Combo Van boasts class-leading fuel economy and CO2 efficiency. in both petrol and diesel variants. Details of the powertrains can be found in the specs table below. The commercial vehicles prides itself on offering car-like design and ride, thanks in part to its Efficient Modular Platform 2. The Combo comes in three trims: Edition, Sportive and Limited Edition NAV, and features FlexCargo with easily foldable seats to increase the cargo space. It has up to 1050 kg of payload capacity.
In terms of features, the vehicle is well-appointed with smart driving assist systems such as Lane Keep Assist, forward Collision Alert with Pedestrian Detection, Drowsiness Indicator, Traffic Sign Recognition and Automotive Emergency Braking. There is also digital rear-view mirror, and Flank Guard, overload indicator and Intelligrip traction control system. Price-wise, the base diesel model starts at £15,630, the Sportive £17,703 and the LE NAV from £18,905, all excluding VAT.
2019 Vauxhall Combo Van Engine highlights
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Euro Emissions Cycle
|6C (6.1)
|6D TEMP (6.2)
|Engine Size
|1.6L
|1.6L
|1.5L
|1.5L
|1.2L
|1.2L
|Start/Stop
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power (PS)
|75
|100
|130
|130
|110
|130
|Torque (Nm)
|210
|250
|300
|300
|205
|230
|Transmission
|5MT
|5MT
|6MT
|8AT
|6MT
|8AT
|Combined CO2 (g/km)
|111
|109
|116
|113
|124
|TBC
|Combined Economy (mpg)
|66
|67
|64
|64
|52
|TBC
|Service Life
|16k mi
1yr
|16k mi
1yr
|25k mi
2yr
|25k mi
2yr
|12.5k mi
1yr
|12.5k mi
1yr
|Availability
|Launch
|Launch
|Launch
|Launch
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2019
