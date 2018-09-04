/2019 Vauxhall Combo Van Pricing and Specs

The van market in the United Kingdom is a vibrant one, and it is now getting ready to welcome a fresh new member. The new Vauxhall Combo Van is a fine product coming to the showrooms in December, priced from £15,630 and offering a nice and well-rounded package.

2019 Vauxhall Combo Van boasts class-leading fuel economy and CO2 efficiency. in both petrol and diesel variants. Details of the powertrains can be found in the specs table below. The commercial vehicles prides itself on offering car-like design and ride, thanks in part to its Efficient Modular Platform 2. The Combo comes in three trims: Edition, Sportive and Limited Edition NAV, and features FlexCargo with easily foldable seats to increase the cargo space. It has up to 1050 kg of payload capacity.

In terms of features, the vehicle is well-appointed with smart driving assist systems such as Lane Keep Assist, forward Collision Alert with Pedestrian Detection, Drowsiness Indicator, Traffic Sign Recognition and Automotive Emergency Braking. There is also digital rear-view mirror, and Flank Guard, overload indicator and Intelligrip traction control system. Price-wise, the base diesel model starts at £15,630, the Sportive £17,703 and the LE NAV from £18,905, all excluding VAT.

2019 Vauxhall Combo Van Engine highlights

Diesel Petrol Euro Emissions Cycle 6C (6.1) 6D TEMP (6.2) Engine Size 1.6L 1.6L 1.5L 1.5L 1.2L 1.2L Start/Stop No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Power (PS) 75 100 130 130 110 130 Torque (Nm) 210 250 300 300 205 230 Transmission 5MT 5MT 6MT 8AT 6MT 8AT Combined CO 2 (g/km) 111 109 116 113 124 TBC Combined Economy (mpg) 66 67 64 64 52 TBC Service Life 16k mi

1yr 16k mi

1yr 25k mi

2yr 25k mi

2yr 12.5k mi

1yr 12.5k mi

1yr Availability Launch Launch Launch Launch Q3 2019 Q3 2019

