/2019 Vauxhall Combo Life – Pricing and Specs

Even though the minivan market has been largely squashed by the SUV and the crossover, Opel/Vauxhall think there is still some life left in this niche. So they have come up with a new Combo Life which is a practical minivan aimed at large families. It goes on sale in September with a base price of twenty and half grand.
2019 Vauxhall Combo Life is available in the UK with five or seven seats, and comes in two trim levels of Design and Energy. The base £20,530 Design model comes with air conditioning, DAB Radio with USB and Bluetooth audio streaming and 16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers. The £21,970 Energy (seven-seater £22,530) trim boasts eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.They both have a 110 PS 1.2 liter turbo engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, plus start/stop.
Playing around with the options list, for those who want to spend more, can fix the 2019 Combo Life with such items like 1.5 liter diesel engine, a low-friction 8-speed automatic, Head-up display, Front camera system, Forward collision alert, Automatic Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Advanced Park Assist and the Panoramic Rear-View Camera, Flan Guard sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems.
|TRIM
|ENGINE
|CO2
|MPG
COMBINED
|OTR
|Design (5-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|111
|67.3
|21100
|Design (5-Seater)
|1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto
|113
|65.7
|23620
|Design (5-Seater)
|1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual
|125
|51.4
|20530
|Design XL (5-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|114
|65.7
|22000
|Design XL (5-Seater)
|1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual
|125
|51.4
|21430
|Energy (5-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|111
|67.3
|22500
|Energy (5-Seater)
|1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 6-manual
|113
|65.7
|23620
|Energy (5-Seater)
|1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto
|113
|65.7
|25020
|Energy (5-Seater)
|1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual
|125
|51.4
|21930
|Energy XL (5-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|114
|65.7
|23400
|Energy XL (5-Seater)
|1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual
|125
|51.4
|22830
|Energy (7-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|115
|65.7
|23200
|Energy (7-Seater)
|1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual
|125
|51.4
|22630
|Energy XL (7-Seater)
|1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual
|115
|65.7
|24200
Discuss Here