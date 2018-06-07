/2019 Vauxhall Combo Life – Pricing and Specs

Even though the minivan market has been largely squashed by the SUV and the crossover, Opel/Vauxhall think there is still some life left in this niche. So they have come up with a new Combo Life which is a practical minivan aimed at large families. It goes on sale in September with a base price of twenty and half grand.

2019 Vauxhall Combo Life is available in the UK with five or seven seats, and comes in two trim levels of Design and Energy. The base £20,530 Design model comes with air conditioning, DAB Radio with USB and Bluetooth audio streaming and 16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers. The £21,970 Energy (seven-seater £22,530) trim boasts eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.They both have a 110 PS 1.2 liter turbo engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, plus start/stop.

Playing around with the options list, for those who want to spend more, can fix the 2019 Combo Life with such items like 1.5 liter diesel engine, a low-friction 8-speed automatic, Head-up display, Front camera system, Forward collision alert, Automatic Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Advanced Park Assist and the Panoramic Rear-View Camera, Flan Guard sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems.

TRIM ENGINE CO2 MPG COMBINED OTR Design (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 111 67.3 21100 Design (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto 113 65.7 23620 Design (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 20530 Design XL (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 114 65.7 22000 Design XL (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 21430 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 111 67.3 22500 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 6-manual 113 65.7 23620 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto 113 65.7 25020 Energy (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 21930 Energy XL (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 114 65.7 23400 Energy XL (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 22830 Energy (7-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 115 65.7 23200 Energy (7-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 22630 Energy XL (7-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 115 65.7 24200

