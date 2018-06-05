/2019 Audi Q8 Luxury SUV Goes Official

The production version of the all-new Audi Q8 went official today, putting forth the German automaker’s idea of the ultimate SUV. The Q8 is big, imposing, good-looking, and it is equipped with the latest connectivity and technology features. Most importantly, it presents a new concept of luxury where clarity replaces excess.

That, clarity, seems to be Audi’s motto for this car, even though it is not a principle they seem to have adhered to in designing the interior. A look at the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster of the Audi Q8 could send susceptible people into a violent seizure, what with its complex graphics and colorful dials. There is also too many touchscreens for controlling various functions, even the air con. So maybe the clarity and neatness they are talking about is for when the car is off and those screens are a calming black.

Exterior design-wise, the five-meter long Audi Q8 boasts an expressive face with a light/grille combo that is aggressive and sporty. The car has a muscular profile too which goes well with that angry face. But this being a German car, most of the good stuff are optional extras, chief among which the 22 inch wheels and the HD Matrix LED lights. To be fair though, you do get regular LED headlights as standard. All in all, in any other color than this brash orange, we reckon it would be hard to criticize the looks of the Q8.

In terms of technical specs and technology, the 2019 Audi Q8 is at the top of its game with a superb quattro AWD system and mild hybrid powertrains. Detailed specs of the available engines are yet to be revealed. The SUV also features advanced connected car features, such as two Car-to-X services for traffic sign information and hazard information. Other highlights include Audi connect key, programmable MMI, Audi phone box and voice-over LTE, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning and 360 degree cameras.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]