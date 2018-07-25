/2019 Audi Q3 Unveiled with Grown Up Looks and Features

The first-generation Audi Q3 was always the benchmark for dullness in the small family SUV segment, even though the car itself was a truly fine product. That issue, apparently, has been addressed with the new, second-generation, 2019 Audi Q3 which comes with more serious, more sporty looks, and excellent features.

Audi acknowledges that the previous Q3 looked a bit weak, so they have gone ahead and given the 2019 Audi Q3 a bold new face with a Q8-like grille and stadnard LED headlights which come in three variants, the top-of-the-line version boasting the Matrix LED system. On the side and rear view Audi has tried to infuse the Q3 with a nice touch of sport by adding black plastic cladding around the fenders and on the bumpers. It has been more successful around the back where the whole thing works well with the fancy new taillights. Those lower attachments, mind you, are customizable.

As for the interior, 2019 Audi Q3 has a 100 percent digital dashboard as it main highlight. The cabin is still very much Audi-like, but the arrangement of components and the whole design of the dash is delightfully sporty and driver-focused. This effect has been boosted by the high gloss black trim pieces that surround the elements. Another interesting feature is the pushbutton module for the lighting functions, which replaces the rotary control on the predecessor model. As always there is the S Line trim package for further sportifying your car, and also as always some of the best features are extras, including two-zone air conditioning, the auxiliary heating, the heated steering wheel and the panoramic glass sunroof.

Engine-wise, the 2019 Audi Q3, which now offers up to 675 liters of cargo space, launches with four engine versions – three gasoline and one diesel unit, with outputs ranging from 110 kW (150 hp) to 169 kW (230 hp). The choice of transmissions include a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic, both hooked up to permanent all-wheel-drive. Again, if you spec your car right, you could end up with good stuff such as adjustable damping, Audi pre sense front safety system, park assist, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, smartphone interface, Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment, and…

