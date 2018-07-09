/2019 BMW M850i Pricing Revealed: $111,900 + $995

BMW today revealed the official pricing for the new 8-Series coupe, the BMW M850i xDrive to be more precise. As the title of this post has already let you know, this magnificent beast starts from $111,90 excluding a $995 destination charge. And whichever way you cut it, it sounds like good value.

Granted, 113 grand is not the kind of money that would warrant a value-for-money argument. But you have take into account that a 2018 Mercedes S63 Coupe will set you back around 170 grand. True, 2019 BMW M850i is not a full M version and therefore does not compete with the full AMG models. But who would look at this car with its 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and think I need more power and speed?

German cars always leave most of the good options to the extras list so that they can rid you of more of your cash. But the truth is BMW M850i does not leave any of the vital things off the standard list. You get LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and iDrive. What else can you ask for?

Still, if you want to spend more, some of the nicer options available include Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, and carbon fiber roof. There is also a carbon exterior trim with the carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler. What is the full-fat M version going to be like?

