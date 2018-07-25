/2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 Priced from 150,118 EUR

So the wait is almost over and in a few months you will be able to drive the magnificent beast that is the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Well, if you have at least 150K Euro to spare, that is. They have opened the order books for the super saloon with the first deliveries promised for late fall 2018.

As I’m sure you know, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door launches in two versions, just like any other new AMG. There is the basis GT 63, and the hard-core GT 63 S.They are both 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive cars, and they both have the same 4.0 liter bi-turbo V8 engine. But whereas the 63 gets only (!) 585 horses to play with, the 63 S packs an astonishing 639 hp. Torque-wise, the non-S has 800 Nm, and the S 900. The difference that makes in real-world performance though, is minuscule.The AMG GT 4-Door 63 sprints form 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and tops 310 km/h. The 63 S version accelerates to 100 in 3.2 seconds and flat out reaches 315 km/h.

So not a big difference in speed, and certainly not worth the extra dough they are asking for the full fat version. The standard 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door starts at 150,118.50 EUR, while the 63 S kicks things off at 167,016.50 EUR. And as if that wasn’t expensive enough, there is an Edition 1 version which costs 185,342.50 EUR!

But as always with AMG cars, it is not just about the performance. Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door is also a super deluxe mile-muncher with an awesome interior and every imaginable comfort and technology features. The S model costs extra not just because it’s more powerful, but also because it gets sportier exterior and interior details. The same goes for the Edition 1 which brings exclusivity through the use of special colors and trims. Check out the press release below for a detailed list of the standard and available features for each model…

Standard equipment includes the fully variable all-wheel drive 4MATIC+, the fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, active rear axle steering and the electronically controlled rear axle locking differential. As in the two-door AMG GT, the active aeoerdynamics with the AIRPANEL air control system in the front apron and the extending rear spoiler provide the basis for the high aero-performance of the new 4-door Coupés. The interior of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ has ultra-modern features: innovative control panels such as the eight high-resolution display switches in the centre console can be intuitively operated. The AMG Performance steering wheel with the new AMG steering wheel buttons, AMG sport seats in nappa leather and the fully digital Widescreen cockpit with an AMG-specific instrument cluster and the new “Supersport” display style emphasise the dynamic character. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, the EASY-PACK tailgate, the Burmester® surround sound system and ambience lighting in 64 colours enhance everyday comfort. The blend of high individualisation and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of equipment packages and individual options. This is unique in the segment, and e.g. includes three different configurations for the rear bench seat. Two individual seats in the rear are standard equipment. The high longitudinal and transverse dynamics come by virtue of systematic networking of all systems and components. The extremely rigid structure of the bodyshell also contributes, as does the sophisticated control strategy of the fully variable all-wheel drive system. Working together with the active aerodynamics, the rear axle steering and the integrated dynamic control system AMG DYNAMICS, the sophisticated suspension configuration comes fully into its own. In addition the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ features e.g. active engine mounts, larger light-alloy wheels and the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre. Exklusive Edition 1 for the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ To mark the launch of the new AMG GT 4-door Coupé, Mercedes-AMG will for a limited period of 12 months be offering the Edition 1 model. By emphasising the sporty aspects of the exterior and reinforcing the high-quality finish of the interior, this model offers even more exclusivity and distinctive appeal. The AMG Aerodynamics package with a larger front splitter and integral flics in the front apron, the further improved diffuser and the fixed rear spoiler is unrivalled in the competitive lineup. Together with the decals, it underlines the proximity to motorsport. In conjunction with the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, the paintwork in designo graphite grey magno, diamond white bright or graphite grey metallic immediately draws the eye. The interior is made even more sportily exclusive by AMG Performance seats in Exclusive nappa leather in magma grey/ black with yellow contrasting topstitching, The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with yellow contrasting topstitching and the AMG matt carbon-fibre trim add further highlights in the interior. The Edition 1 is reserved for the top model, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupé with the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in its most powerful version.

