/2020 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Unveiled (Global Version)

As some you may remember, back in April Mercedes-Benz revealed a sedan version of the new A-Class exclusively for the Chinese market. Now it’s time for the rest of the world to get the compact and practical Mercedes A-Class Sedan, even though they still have to wait until spring 2019 to be able to buy one.

If you thing that the 2020 Mercedes A-Class Sedan is nothing but an A-Class hatchback where the hatch is removed and a boot is added, well, you are pretty much on the money there. In fact, Mercedes themselves are struggling to come up with an interesting soundbite to promote this car, and had to resort to its aerodynamic drag, a C d value of 0.22, which is the lowest of all production vehicles worldwide. That makes the A-Sedan the most aerodynamic production car in the world, a title that used to belong to its sibling, the CLA Coupe.

So as mentioned, the real strength of the new Mercedes A-Class Sedan lies in how practical it is in spite of its tiny footprint. Let us introduce some figures to help you understand that better. The car has a length of 4.5 meters, a wheelbase of 2.72m, and a boot capacity of 420 liters. It has above average head and legroom for this class, and what’s more, the boot opening is very large with a width of 950 mm and a diagonal of 462 mm between lock and lower edge of the rear window. It’s these little details that make the A-Sedan a top player in this segment.

To be built in Mexico and Germany, the 2020 Mercedes A-Class Sedan will launch in two variants. The first is the A200 with 163 hp, 250 Nm, and the other A180d diesel packing 116 hp, 260 Nm. Both get the same 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. Equipment-wise, you get MBUX infotainment as standard, plus Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist. Optionally, you can order AMG Line trim, KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, and…

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]