/Audi R8 V10 Plus with Performance Parts Is a £176,560 Dream Car

Well, it’s a dream car if you are an Audi fan. If you are in BMW or Mercedes camp, the new Audi R8 V10 Plus with Performance Parts looks to you like an unnecessarily expensive take on a car that is good, but not great. Whether you like this car or not, there is no doubt it has exclusivity on its side with only 44 examples for the whole world, just 5 of which are destined for the UK.

As the name suggests, Audi R8 V10 Plus with Performance Parts benefits from an assortments of add-ons from Audi Sport catalog. The theme is, of course, motorsport, and the main highlights include pronounced air inlets, a deep splitter and sculpted canards, and a large rear wing. There is also multi-spoke black 20-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyre, which save up to 8kg, lightweight three-way coilover suspension, ceramic brakes, and Audi R8 sport exhaust.

Moving inside, this fully loaded R8 features Sport contour steering wheel with Alcantara and red accents, Audi Smartphone Interface, a rear view camera, R8 bucket seats in perforated Fine Nappa leather, MMI Navigation, Audi connect online services and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit. Mechanically, Audi R8 V10 Plus with Performance Parts has no advantage over the regular plus models, boasting the same 610 horsepower. It should be a little quicker though, because the new aero kit generates lots more downforce.

So really, that £176,560 you have to pay to own this car is spend on exclusivity more than anything else. The car is offered by Audi Sport on a strictly first come, first served basis. You can place your order at any Audi dealership UK-wide.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]