/2019 Honda CR-V Priced from £25,995 in the UK

HondaAugust 1, 2018

Family crossover buyers in the UK will be chuffed to know that there is a new version of an old favorite. The 2019 Honda CR-V is made with the same successful recipe as the previous generations, only tweaked slightly to become more refined. It is still great value though, starting at just under 25 grand. 

That is how much you pay for a base 2019 Honda CR-V with 2-Wheel-Drive manual S grade. Now that doesn’t sound very appealing, but wait till you hear about the list of standard features. The kit you get for your 25 grand includes parking sensors and a rear view camera as well as Honda SENSING; Honda’s suite of safety features which includes collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

That is pretty decent by any standards. But if you want more, 2019 Honda CR-V also comes in SR and EX trims. SR grade also adds smart entry and start, leather interior, active cornering lights and front windscreen de-icer; while EX further includes a heated steering wheel, head up display, hands free access power tailgate, heated rear seats and panoramic glass sunroof.

