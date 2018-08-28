/2019 Honda Insight Earns its Top Safety Pick+ Badge

The new hybrid sedan by Honda is off to a flying start, getting rave reviews in the press and checking every box it needs to check to be declared a hit car. The 2019 Honda Insight has been named by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) as a Top Safety Pick+ car, which is the highest honors they give.

And what it means is, the car is about as safe as cars get in this segment, especially as 2019 Honda Insight has earned top ratings of “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests, a standard “GOOD” rating for the Insight’s LED headlights and a “SUPERIOR” rating for the Collision Mitigation Braking System. With good looks, top-shelf quality, decent performance,and great value, the new Insight is on its way to become the new darling of the hybrid crowd.

The excellent safety performance of the 2019 Honda Insight is mainly due to the standard Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver-assitive and active safety technologies. The suite is a comprehensive one and includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

“Insight continues to prove that it’s much more than just a pretty face with great fuel-efficiency ratings.” said Ray Mikiciuk, assistant vice president of Honda Automobile Sales. “With standard Honda Sensing® active safety tech and a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, Insight is a hybrid with some serious safety chops.”

