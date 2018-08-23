/2019 Honda Pilot 8-Seat SUV Launched – Priced from $31,450

Honda’s SUV and crossover game is really strong at the moment, as they have bolstered the range with two excellent new products. One is the new 2019 HR-V, and the other is this, the redesigned and refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot. The 8-seat SUV offers great styling, lots of value, decent performance, and tons of features.

And all of that can be had for as little as $31,450, excluding the thousand bucks destination charge. Although it is advised to spend more money and get one of the higher trims, especially the Elite AWD. Higher trims also benefit from a refined new 9-speed automatic transmission which goes well with the 3.5-liter V6 i-VTEC engine developing 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.

Among the standard and available features of the 2019 Honda Pilot the most noteworthy include the hands-free power tailgate, Display Audio touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver-assistive and safety technology, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The family SUV also has plenty of space inside with up to 8 seats with three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, as well as One-Touch Walk-In feature for ease of entry.

2019 Honda Pilot MSRP and EPA Ratings

Model / Trim / Drivetrain Transmission MSRP MSRP Including $995 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating

(City/Hwy/Combined) Pilot LX (2WD) 6AT $31,450 $32,445 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot LX (AWD) 6AT $33,350 $34,345 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX (2WD) 6AT $34,330 $35,325 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX (AWD) 6AT $36,230 $37,225 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX-L (2WD) 6AT $37,760 $38,755 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX-L (AWD) 6AT $39,660 $40,655 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (2WD) 6AT $39,760 $40,755 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (AWD) 6AT $41,660 $42,655 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot Touring

(AWD) 9AT $44,420 $45,415 19 / 26 / 22 Pilot Touring

(2WD) 9AT $42,520 $43,515 20 / 27 / 23 Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs

(2WD) 9AT $42,820 $43,815 20 / 27 / 23 Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs

(AWD) 9AT $44,720 $45,715 19 / 26 / 22 Pilot Elite

(AWD) 9AT $48,020 $49,015 19 / 26 / 22

