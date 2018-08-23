/2019 Honda Pilot 8-Seat SUV Launched – Priced from $31,450

Honda’s SUV and crossover game is really strong at the moment, as they have bolstered the range with two excellent new products. One is the new 2019 HR-V, and the other is this, the redesigned and refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot. The 8-seat SUV offers great styling, lots of value, decent performance, and tons of features.
And all of that can be had for as little as $31,450, excluding the thousand bucks destination charge. Although it is advised to spend more money and get one of the higher trims, especially the Elite AWD. Higher trims also benefit from a refined new 9-speed automatic transmission which goes well with the 3.5-liter V6 i-VTEC engine developing 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.
Among the standard and available features of the 2019 Honda Pilot the most noteworthy include the hands-free power tailgate, Display Audio touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver-assistive and safety technology, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The family SUV also has plenty of space inside with up to 8 seats with three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, as well as One-Touch Walk-In feature for ease of entry.
2019 Honda Pilot MSRP and EPA Ratings
|Model / Trim / Drivetrain
|Transmission
|MSRP
|MSRP Including $995 Destination Charge
|EPA Mileage Rating
(City/Hwy/Combined)
|Pilot LX (2WD)
|6AT
|$31,450
|$32,445
|19 / 27 / 22
|Pilot LX (AWD)
|6AT
|$33,350
|$34,345
|18 / 26 / 21
|Pilot EX (2WD)
|6AT
|$34,330
|$35,325
|19 / 27 / 22
|Pilot EX (AWD)
|6AT
|$36,230
|$37,225
|18 / 26 / 21
|Pilot EX-L (2WD)
|6AT
|$37,760
|$38,755
|19 / 27 / 22
|Pilot EX-L (AWD)
|6AT
|$39,660
|$40,655
|18 / 26 / 21
|Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (2WD)
|6AT
|$39,760
|$40,755
|19 / 27 / 22
|Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (AWD)
|6AT
|$41,660
|$42,655
|18 / 26 / 21
|Pilot Touring
(AWD)
|9AT
|$44,420
|$45,415
|19 / 26 / 22
|Pilot Touring
(2WD)
|9AT
|$42,520
|$43,515
|20 / 27 / 23
|Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs
(2WD)
|9AT
|$42,820
|$43,815
|20 / 27 / 23
|Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs
(AWD)
|9AT
|$44,720
|$45,715
|19 / 26 / 22
|Pilot Elite
(AWD)
|9AT
|$48,020
|$49,015
|19 / 26 / 22
Discuss Here