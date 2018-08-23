/2019 Honda HR-V Arrives in U.S. Showrooms with $20,520 Price Tag

What if we were to say to you there is a good-looking and well-appointed new crossover built by one of the best names in the business, and you can have it for around 21 grand. Is that something you might be interested in? Well, 2019 Honda HR-V is that very thing, and you can buy it right now US-wide.

The new 2019 Honda HR-V has a starting price of $20,520, to which you have to add a thousand bucks for delivery and stuff. It sounds like incredible value when you consider the quality, the brand, those cool new looks, and the standard features that you get with this car. The 2019 HR-V is powered by a 141 horsepower, 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC, and it’s available with either a six-speed manual or a CVT, and with two- or four-wheel-drive.

2019 Honda HR-V introduces a new Sport trim which is probably the most desirable version of the car, and it boasts features such as blackout trim and 18-inch wheels, black headliner, gloss-black trim and sport pedals. The top Touring model gets multi-element LED headlights, dark chrome trim, and LED fog lights plus double-stitched leather-trimmed seats, with 8-way power adjustment for the driver. The Touring also gets the good equipment, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and Honda Sensing safety package including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist.

2019 Honda HR-V U.S. Pricing and Trims

Trim MSRP MSRP Including $995 Destination EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(city / highway / combined) LX (FWD) $20,520 $21,515 28/34/30 LX (AWD) $21,920 $22,915 27/31/29 Sport (FWD) $22,220 $23,215 28/34/30 Sport (AWD) $23,620 $24,615 26/31/28 EX (FWD) $23,720 $24,715 28/34/30 EX (AWD) $25,120 $26,115 26/31/28 EX-L (FWD) $25,320 $26,315 28/34/30 EX-L (AWD) $26,720 $27,715 26/31/28 Touring (AWD) $28,540 $29,535 26/31/28

