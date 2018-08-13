/2019 Honda HR-V Set for UK Releases in October

Dubbed the company’s “most sophisticated subcompact SUV to date,” the refreshed 2019 Honda HR-V is gearing up for its market launch in the UK market this October. Boasting upgrades to the looks, the interior, and in the technology department, the new HR-V seems to be the ideal compact SUV for Britain.

There are a numbers of reasons why we think 2019 Honda HR-V is an ideal crossover, and the first one is the looks. The new one features a richer representation of Honda’s ‘Solid Wing Face’ design language which gives the car a very futuristic at the front. The main highlights include high-gloss dark chrome panel, circular fog lights, redesigned LED daytime running lights, dark chrome garnish across the tailgate and dark tail lights. There is also new 17 inch wheels and chrome exhaust pipes, but they come with higher trim grades and not on the base model.

As for the interior design and technology, Honda’s superb blend of quality and practicality, not to mention long list of equipment, is present and correct in the 2019 Honda HR-V. You get the Magic Seat system now redesigned for even better comfort and support, higher quality fabric upholstery on base and full leather on higher grades, and the latest connectivity features. Another cool highlight of the new model is enhanced sound deadening with Active Noise Cancellation through the speakers.

Engine-wise, the 2019 Honda HR-V launches with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine which doesn’t have the lag of small turbo engine and yet develops the same kind of power: 130 PS (96 kW) and 155 Nm. You can have this engine with a manual or an optional CVT, do over 53 mpg on the combined cycle, and still hit 62 mph from zero in around 11 seconds. A 1.6L i-DTEC diesel engine will be added to the range in the spring of 2019.

