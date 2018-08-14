/2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe Get New Sport Trim

When it came to upgrading the Civic for 2019, Honda decided that the usual recipe of adding a bunch of new equipment just won’t do. So they went ahead and gave the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe a new Sport trim level along with refreshed styling.

So it’s kind of like the 2019 Civic has got a facelift and that should make the car a more appealing prospect in the eyes of the customers. The styling upgrades on the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe are no drastic and only serve to further boost the ‘Wing’ design language Honda says their fans are liking a lot these days. You get revised aero parts, improved exterior trims and accents and new 18 inch wheels on some models.

The new Sport trim is not the range-topping one (That’d be Touring) but a value-for-money trim with feature such as piano black lower front fascia, side pod accents and, for Sedan. It comes with a 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC, a manual or a CVT transmission, and standard 7-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A more important upgrade of the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe is the addition of Honda Sensing safety pack as standard feature on all trims. It includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

All Civic Sedan and Coupe models sold in the U.S. are produced at Honda’s plants in Greensburg, Indiana and Alliston, Ontario. The MSRP for the new modelyear is yet to be announced.

