/2019 Honda Insight hybrid Specs and Details

In one of the quickest transformations from concept to production car, the new 2019 Honda Insight is being ready to hit the market this summer. You will get to see the car in person at the New York Auto Show in a couple of days, so here’s the official specs and details of the car to get you ready for the encounter.

The hybrid 2019 Honda Insight is powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. Unlike most other Honda hybrid systems, the Insight’s has some decent power: 151 horsepower and 197 lb.-ft. of torque. You get regenerative braking performance as standard, with steering wheel-mounted deceleration selectors to choose among NORMAL, ECON, and SPORT modes. The sedan should be pretty good to drive as well, since it gets the Civic’s suspension with fully-independent Macpherson strut front and multi-link rear.

The 55 mpg Insight benefits from Honda Sensing suite of safety features. The package includes as standard Forward Collison Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assistance System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Traffic Sign Recognition. Honestly, if you crash this car, it’s on you.

As for the equipment, the standard kit on all 2019 Honda Insight models (LX trim) includes full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a 7-inch TFT digital driver’s meter, push-button start, a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, Pandora compatibility and a folding rear seat. Above this there is the EX trim which adds 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with smartphone-like features, and beyond that there is the Touring with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, a power moonroof, LED side-mirror turn signals, perforated leather seating, heated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver and 4-way power for the passenger, dual-zone climate control, embedded Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation as well as 4G.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]