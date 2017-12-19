/2019 Honda Insight Set for NAIAS Debut

2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit will see the debut of a new generation of an old green car. The all-new 2019 Honda Insight is all set to pickup where its ancestors left off, and claim a bigger chunk of the hybrid car market for the Japanese company.

Once known as the “Cadillac of Hybrids,” the Insight has a long history dating back to 1999. Some of you may still remember the odd looks of the first-gen model with its covered rear arches. It was an oddball alright, but still looked better than the contemporary Toyota Prius. The new 2019 Honda Insight, though, is not at all odd. In fact one could say it is a little on the boring side, even though it does have some nice design cues that set it apart from most other models in its class.

To be revealed in near-production prototype guise in Detroit, the 2019 Honda Insight will boast a 5-door, 5-passenger layout with smart interior design and packaging. The car will be powered by the latest generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid system offering “competitive” fuel economy. Knowing Honda’s hybrid history, we are not that optimistic about the performance figures of this system, but the economy should be pretty decent. The new Insight will launch in America next summer.

“With its sophisticated styling, dynamic stance, ample interior space and best-in-class performance, the all-new Insight embodies Honda’s approach to creating electrified vehicles without the typical tradeoffs,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “You won’t have to be an electrification advocate to appreciate the new Insight – it’s a great car in its own right, independent of what’s happening under the hood.”

