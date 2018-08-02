/2019 Skoda Karoq SportLine Announced with 190 PS

Don’t fancy the off-road looks of the Karoq Scout? Well, good news! The Czech car maker has just announced yet another variant of the compact SUV, and it’s sort of the opposite of the Scout. The new Skoda Karoq SportLine is the red hot one in the range, boasting good power and sporty looks.

2019 Skoda Karoq SportLine gets the 2.0 TSI petrol engine with 190 horsepower. While there are other smaller petrol and diesel options available, you need this unit for sharp response and excellent performance. Depending on the engine you go for, you can end up with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG and two- or four-wheel drive.

Looks-wise, Skoda Karoq SportLine comes with some nice touches such as standard sports bumpers with large intakes, exclusive 19-inch ‘Vega’ black polished alloys wheels, tinted windows, Sportline badges,and black roof rails. Inside the cabin you get black sports seats with contrasting silver stitching, three-ply air-permeable Thermoflux fabric, sports steering wheel is covered with perforated black leather with stitching in silver, sport pedals, a black headliner, black roof pillars and an LED package.

The Sportline is also available with some cool optional extras, including the Virtual Cockpit, LTE module and Wi-Fi hotspot, driving dynamics mode selector, electric boot lid with tip-to-close function, and…

