/2019 Volkswagen T-Roc Gets a New Diesel Engine in the UK
VWAugust 7, 2018

2019 Volkswagen T-Roc Gets a New Diesel Engine in the UK

Volkswagen T Roc UK 2 730x412 at 2019 Volkswagen T Roc Gets a New Diesel Engine in the UK

In a bid to make the new T-Roc crossover more appealing to the UK buyers, Volkswagen announced the addition of a new turbodiesel engine for the car. The new 1.6 TDI complements the already available two petrol units and one 2.0 liter diesel, offering a more frugal and cost-effective alternative. 

Let’s get right down to the numbers and see what this Volkswagen T-Roc turbodiesel can do performance-wise. It generates 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque, both respectable figures for a car of this type. In comparison, the 2.0 liter TDI available for 4MOTION four-wheel drive has 150 PS and 340 Nm of torque. But then the 1.6 unit has CO2 emissions as low as 115 g/km, so it’s really about compromises and what you want from your car.

Every 2019 VW T-Roc in the UK comes as standard with eight-inch colour touchscreen and Volkswagen’s Composition Media infotainment system, Front Assist with radar and emergency brake, LED daytime running lights, 2Zone electronic climate control and electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors. The SE trim adds to that Adaptive Cruise Control, among other features, while SE-L brings satellite navigation and Car-Net ‘Guide and Inform’. There is even an R-Line trim which gets sporty highlights such as 19 inch wheels and sporty body components.

Prices for the 2019 Volkswagen T-Roc range with the new 1.6 liter TDI engine is as follows:

Model Gearbox Price – RRP OTR
T-Roc S 6-speed manual £21,290
T-Roc SE 6-speed manual £22,765
T-Roc Design 6-speed manual £23,465
T-Roc SEL 6-speed manual £25,085
T-Roc R-Line 6-speed manual £27,010
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts