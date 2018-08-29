/Renault Arkana Coupe Crossover Officially Unveiled

Following this intriguing teaser, Renault today unveiled their new global model, the Renault Arkana. This model is a fascinating coupe crossover which is set to be built at the car maker’s facilities in Russia and then go on sale in select markets around the world, currently not including Europe.

The show car version of the Renault Arkana sure looks very promising. It’s a coupe SUV in the same vein as Mercedes GLC and BMW X4, only belonging to the economy class. That means that in its transition into a real production car the Arkana will probably lose some of its cool features such as 19 inch wheels, side chrome detailing and the panoramic glass roof. But overall shape of the car will most likely remain intact.

That is about as much details as the French company is willing divulge about the Renault Arkana for the time being. No word on what sort of engines they are putting into this car or nothing. Just that it’s a ‘global’ product in the sense that it’s built for emerging market in Asia and the far east. We reckon this is a test for Renault to see if the Arkana does well over there before they introduce a more premium version in Europe.

“The idea for this innovative concept came from Russia and the project was conducted with the strong involvement of Renault Russia teams. Arkana will meet Russian customers’ aspirations but also the ones of new customers in many countries worldwide, enabling Groupe Renault to further pursue its international growth as part of its Drive the Future strategic plan,” says Nicolas Maure – Senior-Vice-President, Chairman of Eurasia Region.

