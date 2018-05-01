/2018 Renault Megane RS UK Pricing Confirmed

Nobody appreciates the hot hatchback like the Brits. This is, after all, what killed their sports cars by offering the same thrill in a more practical, more rounded package. The British market is now welcoming a new version of an old favorite, the 2018 Renault Megane RS, which goes on sale in the UK from July.

The order books are now open, however, and you secure yourself an early order. The 2018 Renault Megane RS costs in Britain from £27,495, with the Cup chassis option adding another £1,500. Mind you, you can get that upgrade for free if you place your order in May. So the new RS is not exactly cheap, but considering what you get for your money, it is rather good value.

2018 Renault Megane RS is one of the most potent hot hatches out there. It features a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine with 280hp and 390Nm of torque. You can have the car with either the standard manual gearbox, or the optional Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission. Either way, you can hit 62 mph from nought in 5.8 second and reach 155 mph (158 mph for the manual) without much trouble. The new RS also introduces the 4Control – Renault’s advanced four-wheel-steer system. At speeds over 37mph (or 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability.

Even if you didn’t manage to place the order in May and lost the chance to get the Cup upgrade for free, we recommend you spend the extra £1,500 and have it on your RS. The package includes some juicy options, chief among which Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, stiffer springs and dampers and anti-roll bar. You can further enhance teh Cup treatment with optional Brembo brakes.

Renault Megane RS UK Pricing and Options:

Version CO 2

(g/km) MPG (NEDC combined) BIK VED (Yr. 1) Price (OTR) Mégane R.S. 280 161 39.7 32% £515 £27,495 Mégane R.S. 280 EDC 155 40.9 32% £515 £29,195

Options

Option Price Option Price Metallic paint £550 Rear parking camera £400 Renault i.d. metallic paint £650 Brembo bi-material brakes £900 Renault Sport i.d. metallic paint £1,300 Opening sunroof £700 19-inch ‘Interlagos’ diamond-cut alloy wheels £950 Visio system – lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high/low beam £250 19-inch ‘Interlagos’ full-black alloy wheels £950 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with R-Link2 £300 Emergency spare wheel £110 BOSE Pack – BOSE Sound system: 7 speakers with a digital amplifier + 1 Subwoofer £800 Emergency space saver wheel £110 Alcantara Pack – R.S. embroidered upholstery with heated seats £1,200 Renault Sport Monitor £300 Easy Pack – Blind sport warning & Hands-free parking £500 Renault Sport Monitor Expert £400 Safety Pack Premium – Adaptive cruise control, Distance warning and AEBS £400 Alcantara steering wheel £250 Cup Chassis Pack – Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, Stiffer springs, stiffer dampers, anti-roll bar £1,500

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]