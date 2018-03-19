/2018 Renault ZOE UK Pricing and Specs Confirmed

The refreshed and electrically-enhanced 2018 Renault ZOE EV will hit the UK showrooms in summer, starting from £18,420. The new model is the closest thing right now to a mainstream electric family car that is both affordable and practical for everyday use, and it even comes with a new and more powerful R110 powertrain so it should be fairly nice to drive as well.

The R110 version of the 2018 Renault ZOE offers 107 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque, but it promises to deliver the same 186-mile real-world range as the R90. If you are a heavy user, though, Renault recommends the Q90 model which has a range of 174 miles, but it can go from 0 to 80 percent charge using public 43kW charge point in about an hour. As with any other electric vehicle, the ZOE’s forte is smooth acceleration. But don’t expect a big top speed.

In terms of kit, the 2019 Renault ZOE has a base trim level called Dynamique Nav which is pretty well equipped. It comes with hands-free keycard, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control, 7-inch R-Link infotainment system with voice-controlled TomTom sat nav, electric windows and LED Daytime Running Lights, all as standard. Above this is the Signature Nav which adds premium leather upholstery, BOSE audio system, heated front seats, electrically folding door mirrors and a rear parking camera.

Below is the price list for every trim level of the UK-spec Renault ZOE MY2018:

ZOE version Power (hp @ rpm) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Dynamique Nav R110 Z.E.40 107 @ 3,000 225 (from 250 rpm) 11.9 84 Signature Nav R110 Z.E.40 107 @ 3,000 225 (from 250 rpm) 11.9 84 Dynamique Nav Q90 Z.E.40 88 @ 3,000 221 (from 250 rpm) 13.5 84 Signature Nav Q90 Z.E.40 88 @ 3,000 221 (from 250 rpm) 13.5 84

Technical Information

ZOE version Battery Charge Time (0-80%, 43kW charge

point) Charge Time (0-100%, 7kW at home) Real-World Range (miles) (Winter) Real-World Range (miles) (Summer) Dynamique Nav R110 Z.E.40 80kWh 1h40 7h25 124 186 Signature Nav R110 Z.E.40 80kWh 1h40 7h25 124 186 Dynamique Nav Q90 Z.E.40 1h05 8h25 112 174 Signature Nav Q90 Z.E.40 1h05 8h25 112 174

Ownership Information & Pricing

ZOE version BIK VED (band) Ins. group Price (after PiCG)* Dynamique Nav R110 Z.E.40 7% A TBC £18,420 Signature Nav R110 Z.E.40 7% A TBC £20,670 Dynamique Nav Q90 Z.E.40 7% A TBC £19,170 Signature Nav Q90 Z.E.40 7% A TBC £21,420

*= plus monthly battery lease

