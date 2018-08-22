/Renault ARKANA Announced as Brand’s New Global Crossover

Renault’s crossover game has been steadily improving over the past few years and they’re now thinking of expanding the business even further. They just announced the Renault ARKANA, a global model to be made in Russia and premiered at the Moscow International Motor Show at the end of this month.

The single teaser image they have released of the new Renault ARKANA shows the rear taillight design which brings to mind other contemporary Renault models, especially the Koleos SUV. But Renaultis adamant the Arkana is a different kettle of fish compared with all the other SUVs around thanks to a unique look So that’s kind of exciting and we’re looking forward to see how they have reinterpreted the traditional SUV/crossover mold.

The name Renault ARKANA is derived from the Latin ARCANUM which means secret and is used to refer to significant events or phenomena. That sounds a bit too hefty for a mid-range, global crossover, but hey, let’s see the thing in full before judging it. The Arkana will be first launched in Russia, where it will be made locally at Renault’s plant in Moscow, and then introduced to other markets. Whether or not it’ll make it to Europe is not known at the moment. And neither is the car’s technical speficications.

