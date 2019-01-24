/2019 Renault Twingo – The New Symbol of Euro Chic

French car makers have always been at the forefront of style and panache to the point of favoring them over substance. The last few decades, however, they have been cutting back the funding for the design department, to make sure their trims don’t fall off and the car runs properly. That resulted in a whole bunch of utterly uninteresting cars from Renault, Peugeot and Citroen – cars we are trying really hard to forget. Good news is though, The French are back at it, as evidenced by the likes of the new 2019 Renault Twingo, and this time they are not compromising.

You just have to look at the lines on the 2019 Renault Twingo to see Euro Chic oozing from every panel. And that is even before you get to the different color schemes and interior trim options. True, all that makes this little hatchback more of an accessory, but what’s wrong with that? It’s a city runabout not a sports car. It kind of has to be funky and cool and convenient because those are the qualities you want from your city car. The new Twingo has the exact right size for an urban cruiser. It’s not so small as to have no interior space, and not so big as to be hard to park. That is something the Twingo’s main customer base are going to appreciate a great deal.

That brings us to the elephant in the… well… car. Yes, 2019 Renault Twingo is indeed a girly car. Even Renault makes no bone about this, as you can clearly see in the official trailer for the car we have embedded above. This is a car designed for ladies, probably by ladies. The options, the choice of colors, even the mechanical specs are all put together to appeal to women. But if you are a man and you like this car, do not go and doubt your heterosexuality. You just have to wait until Renault launches a hotted up version for boys, which, if their history is any indication, they definitely will.

Speaking of mechanical highlights, 2019 Renault Twingo comes with three three-cylinder petrol engines, SCe 75, TCe 95 and TCe 95 EDC. These Euro 6D engines all have start/stop. The 75 engine is the base model and comes with a manual five-speed gearbox. But we reckon the 95 EDC will be the most popular, as it comes with a six-speed EDC automatic gearbox. Obviously, someone driving in high heels cannot be bothered to change gear, so most customers are going to want the automatic.

Among the main options and features that make the new Twingo such a start city car, there is the Easy Link infotainment with standard integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, free R&Go app, and all the little ergonomic touches. There is a new center console featuring an adjustable holder in which you can place a cup or store a smartphone in an upright position. To increase accessibility, the console also includes two USB ports and a jack plug, together with the buttons used for both Stop & Start and cruise control/speed limiter. As for the more style-focused options, the top models come with a white lacquered finish and the door armrests are covered and decorated with topstitching. Meanwhile you have a choice between Dark and Light upholstery colour combinations, four different rims, and a Color Pack featuring front grille rims, side mirror covers, side mouldings and rear bumper trims painted in Crystal White, Flame Red or Mango Yellow Three-coloured, Dots and Cosmic decals available in white or black.

