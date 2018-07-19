/2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy Is for Hot Hatch Geeks

We never once hear anybody complaining that the regular Megane RS – the latest version, that is – is soft or slow or dull. But for those few spec-crazy hot hatch geeks, the French auto maker has come up with a new Trophy version. Inspired by their F1 car, the 2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy is all about little details that make the car sharper, more dynamic, and more flamboyant.

The 2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy is a 300 horsepower hot hatchback with 420 Nm of torque. Those figures alone are enough to make the fans of this type of cars to salivate uncontrollably. But that is not all that set this car apart from the standard version. The Trophy also gets valve operated exhaust for increased air flow and sporty exhaust note, ceramic bearing in the turbocharger, bi-material front brakes for reduced fade and weight, 19” Jerez alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S001 tyres, 19” ‘Fuji’ alloy wheels, and new Alcantara-wrapped Recaro bucket seats that are fitted 20mm lower, plus Akrapovi? titanium exhaust system.

And of course, this car being an RS means you also get 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system and four hydraulic bump stop shock absorbers. And that is all well and good. But last we checked, a good hot hatch was one that was simple and unencumbered with to much technology. What you want from a hot hatch is not supercar-like technology. You want power and lightness and affordability, so that you can thrash the thing around and have fun with it without worrying about repair costs and stuff like that. Can you do that with the 2019 Renault Megane RS?

“I have been involved in the Mégane R.S. development process since last year and I’m very pleased to see an even sportier version added to the family! Each of the new features on New Renault Mégane R.S.Trophy offers greater sports performance and feel. It’s obviously positive to have more power and better grip through the tyres and to benefit from improved braking endurance. I also enjoyed the feeling offered by the new seats: the support they provide for sports driving is excellent.” Nico Hülkenberg, Renault Sport Formula One Team driver and Renault Sport ambassador

