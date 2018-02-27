/Alpine A110 Premiere and Légende Editions Coming to Geneva

As good as the new 2018 Alpine A110 is in its standard form, Renault has found a way to make it even more special. At the upcoming Geneva Motor Show they will bring two unique editions of the car, including the Premiere which we have looked at before, and the new and tasty Légende edition.

Mechanically, both Alpine A110 Premiere and Légende Editions share the same technical specs. Those sweet specs include a 1.8 lite turbo engine bolted in the middle of the chassis, delivering 252 horsepower, connected via a wet clutch to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox, and double wishbone suspension front and rear. Those who have driven the new A110 all agree that this setup is utter magic and the car is up there with the best of the German sports cars.

As for the unique features of each edition, the Premiere celebrates the minimalist nature of Alpine A110. With lightness and efficiency as its main goal, this model manages to strikes a right balance between maintaining the true soul of a sports car, while delivering to customers a high quality product with decent levels of luxury and comfort. The Légende edition, meanwhile, is for the connoisseurs of the sports car game. It features 6-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery and gloss-finished carbon fibre interior trim.

The Geneva lineup of Alpine A110 models also introduce three new colors added to the range for new orders. We can’t wait to see this car tested against the likes of Porsche Cayman and BMW M4.

