/2018 Renault Koleos Initiale Paris Launches in UK

The British customers who have been avoiding Renault Koleos, on account of it not being posh enough, have no excuse anymore not to consider this SUV. The reason is the launch of the range-topping Renault Koleos Initiale Paris in UK which boasts many luxury features.

What Renault Koleos Initiale Paris does for the 2018 range of this SUV is add luxury to its already proven plus points such as comfort, space, value. Just about the only reason one may still not want one of these is the design, which is frankly kind of polarizing. You either hate it or find it quite is unique and charming.

At any rate, let’s count the highlights of Renault Koleos Initiale Paris and see if it’s worth the asking £36,700 price. You get two-tone Nappa leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, an opening panoramic sunroof, powered automatic tailgate, full LED ‘Pure Vision’ headlights ambient lighting, heated and cooling front cup holders, Automatic Dual-Zone climate control, a Handsfree Keycard and automatic lights and wipers, all as standard equipment. SO the value pull is strong with this one.

And that is not all. You also get portrait 8.7-inch touchscreen R-LINK2 multimedia with TomTom navigation, Apple and Android capabilities, and safety gear such as Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition with Over-speed Prevention and Hill Start Assist. Engine-wise, the car comes in dCi 175 trim which has a 2.0 liter 175bhp and 380Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed Auto X-Tronic transmission in four-wheel drive.

