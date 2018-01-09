/2018 Renault Megane RS Pricing Announced (EU)

The world of hot hatchbacks is about to get a whole lot hotter as the 2018 Renault Megane RS gets its official price tag and prepares to launch into the European market. The manual version starts at €37,600, and the one with the fancy EDC transmission from €39,400.

You are better off with the manual anyway, but the good news is Sport chassis is standard on both versions. Also standard is a 1.8-litre turbo engine with 280 horsepower and a lot of tech features. One of the new ones is the 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system which is a world first in the high-performance sports hatch market. That means under-steer and torque-steer no longer have any meaning for the Renault Megane RS.

Another tech-y feature that appeals most of all to driving geeks is the R.S. Monitor system. It gives you real time data on such as acceleration, braking, steering wheel angle, operation of the 4CONTROL system, temperatures and pressures on the car’s 8.7-inch R-Link 2 touchscreen tablet. Truth is, 2018 Renault Megane RS is not the coolest hot hatch out there, neither design-wise nor performance. But it very well could be one of the best all-rounders.

Below you will find the options list for the new Megane RS…

Optional equipment Prices Cup Pack : Cup chassis, limited slip differential and red BREMBO brake callipers €1,500 Colour head-up display €400 19-inch Interlagos Black Diamond-cut alloy wheel rims and 19-inch Interlagos Full Black alloy wheel rims €1,000 Alcantara Pack (upholstery + steering wheel) €1,500 Easy Parking Pack €500 Bose® sound digital radio €600 Adaptive cruise control €300 R.S. Monitor €250 R.S. Monitor Expert (smartphone or sports camera compatibility) €450 Exclusive Orange Tonic body colour €1,600 Exclusive Sirius Yellow body colour €1,600 Electric sunroof €800

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]