/Wald Lexus LS 500 Kit Revealed in Full

To call it dope is a serious understatement. The new Wald Lexus LS 500 Executive Line styling kit manages to do the impossible, which is blend refined luxury with a heavy touch of sport, and still remain cool as heck. This car is for the new generation of executives, those who are equally comfortable in three-piece suits and track suits.

When we first saw Wald Lexus LS 500 in its official renderings, we have to admit we didn’t much care for it. That car was shown in white and the styling treatment just seemed a tad ungainly on it. But now that we are looking at the real thing, in the metal, and in black, boy is it hot! And it’s not just the kit itself and how well it fits the natural curves of the LS’s body. The stance and the wheels are also perfect and match to the rest of the vehicle like they belong.

As for the executive line styling package itself, Wald Lexus LS 500 features a revised front bumper, which is still built around the spindle grille and maintains its prominence but adds some nice twists in form of grille inserts on the sides that make the whole thing more muscular. Then there is the side profile where the buffed up fenders are complemented with a set of dynamic side skirts, plus the unique Wald wheels. Mind you, if you want that exact look you also need to do some suspension adjustment. At the back we have a sporty rear apron with fancy tailpipes and a small and dignified boot lid spoiler.

