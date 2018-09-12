/2019 BMW 3-Series Wraps Up Final Tests, Readies for Debut

This year’s Paris Motor Show will see the debut of one of the world’s most important cars. It’s the new 2019 BMW 3-Series, bringing with it new looks, advanced technologies, and great quality. The latter has been ensured by a series of arduous tests around the globe.

Dynamic tests at the Nurburgring, hot weather evaluation in Death Valley, cold weather testing in Arjeplog, and regular driving around the city. The 2019 BMW 3-Series has gone through it all, and it has passed all tests with flying colors. BMW is known for their rigorous tests, which is why their cars are such solid products when they reach the customers.

So wherever it is you want to use the 2019 BMW 3-Series, and however you want to use it, BMW engineers have made sure the car won’t let you down. Of course, in the real world the 3er may never be subjected to heat like that of Death Valley, or cold like that of Sweden’s Arjeplog. But it’s good to know it can cope with those extreme conditions.

The acid test for a vehicle’s driving dynamics remains the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit. Precise tuning of all powertrain and chassis systems is carried out at the legendary venue in Germany’s Eifel mountains. Here, too, every lap of testing with the new BMW 3 Series Sedan carries far more weight than the number of miles notched up might suggest. After all, if a car gets the thumbs up from the BMW test engineers at the Nordschleife, you can be confident it will provide driving pleasure in everyday conditions throughout its lifetime.

