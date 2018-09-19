/2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Unveiled with 306 Horsepower

Mercedes-Benz still hasn’t made it clear who exactly is the customer base for their high-powered, super expensive hatchbacks. What they have done is come up with a new one. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 is sort of a diet A45, but it still has 306 horsepower and definitely costs a lot.

That is what the critics of AMG hatchbacks tend to point out every time you bring them up. They argue that hot hatches must not be overly technical, complicated, expensive machines. They shoudl be affordable, blue collar, honest to God cars for those who cannot afford a sports car. So they’re probably not going to like the Mercedes-AMG A35. This thing is brimming with technology. It has a fully variable all-wheel drive; a 7-speed AMG DCT; AMG Ride Control; Adaptive damping; Track Pace data logger; variable steering; MBUX, and…

All that means Mercedes-AMG A35 is a hoot and a half to drive around the track or on the road. Those few who can spend big bucks on a special hatchback will be happy with its ride and handling, to say nothing of its raw performance. The A35 can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph, but these days it is very easy having that limiter removed. As for the looks, the A35 has the familiar highlights of the A45, but it is more serious with pronounced aero parts and its new yellow color.

“With the introduction of the A45 in 2012, we presented a real benchmark in the compact segment. The demand for our compact models has developed very dynamically in recent years. This success has encouraged us to further expand our portfolio and place it on a broader footing. With the new A 35, we are fulfilling our brand promise of driving performance in every detail and offering thrilling lateral dynamics at the level of today’s A 45,” says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

