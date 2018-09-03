/2020 Mercedes A-Class Saloon Priced from 30,916 EUR

Following its launch in China, the new 2020 Mercedes A-Class Saloon is now available to order in Europe as well. Here the car starts at just under 31K euros and goes up to jut under 40K. But there are some juicy options available that will drive the final price of the car higher simply because some of them are irresistible.

One of those options is MBUX infotainment. If you are into these geeky navigation/media systems, this thing is one of the best. You can order it as part of Basic Navigation package (1356.60 euros) or Premium Navigation package (3016.65 euros), and with Augmented Reality for Navigation (297.50 euros). You may also want the Burmester surround sound system (791.35 euros), ambience lighting (315.35 euros), seat heating for driver and front passenger (345.10 euros), seat climate control (1059.10 euros) and Multicontour Seat package (702.10 euros), and suspension with adaptive damping (1178.10 euros).

So as you see most of the good stuff for the Mercedes A-Class Saloon are optional extras. You even have to pay extra for the trim level you choose, including Style equipment line (1213.80 euros), Progressive equipment line (1868.30 euros; from A 220 1600.55 euros), and AMG Line (3510.50 euros). There is also the Night Package, which is also available for the Progressive line (952.00 euros extra) and AMG Line (464.10 euros), and the Leather package available for the Progressive line (extra 1654.10 euros) and AMG Line (1368.50 euros). All that means the prices mentioned in the table below are for the raw, basic car. So keep that in mind…

Prices and specs of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon:

A 200 A 200 A 220 4MATIC A 250 A 250 4MATIC A 180 d Transmission 6-speed manual trans-mission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1991 1991 1991 1461 Output (kW/hp) 120/163 120/163 140/190 165/224 165/224 85/116 at rpm 5500 5500 5800 5800 5800 4000 Max. torque (Nm) 250 250 300 350 350 260 at rpm 1620 1620 1600 1800 1800 1750-2750 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km) 6.0-5.7 5.4-5.2 6.7-6.5 6.3-6.1 6.7-6.5 4.3-4.1 Combined CO2 emissions (g/km) 138-131 124-119 153-149 143-139 153-149 113-107 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.3 8.1 7.0 6.3 6.3 10.6 Top speed (km/h) 230 230 237 250 250 206 Price from (euros) 30,916.20 33,010.60 36,431.85 37,324.35 39,525.85 32,141.90

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]