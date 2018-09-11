/Say Hello to VinFast SUV & Sedan from Vietnam

You probably don’t remember, but a few months ago a Vietnamese car maker emerged out of nowhere and announced two new models. Turns out they were dead serious,and they have now revealed the first two products. One is called the VinFast SUV and it will be complemented later with a VinFast Sedan.

Set for global debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the VinFast SUV is a unique looking car with powerful lines. We have to be honest the first time we looked at this thing we thought it was a Maserati Levante. The second time, when we looked at it closer and registered that V-shaped grille, we thought it was an Alfa Roe mo Stelvio. Only on the third go it registered with us that the VinFast is a different car altogether. We don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.

The chrome V emblem at the centre of the grille is the signature dish of all VinFast cars. That, and all the confident, clean lines that are the work of design Giant Italdesign. The VinFast Sedan has a slight touch of Lincoln we reckon, but it’s nice and unique and luxurious. These two are excellent ‘first cars’ for the Vietnamese firm to mark its first global event with. But it remains to be seen how credible is the company’s name. I mean, when you call something VinFAST, they ought to be fast cars, right?

“The strong, distinguishable design, enhanced by elegant lines and refined details, gives our cars several distinctive highlights,” explains David Lyon, Director of Design at VinFast. “First and foremost, these emanate around the V logo in the grille which references the country of Vietnam, as well as the Vingroup and VinFast brands. In conjunction with Pininfarina, we have carefully sculptured each body line to express the natural beauty of Vietnam and the warm-hearted and dynamic characteristics of its people through a modern and world-class design language.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]