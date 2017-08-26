/2018 Porsche Cayenne Leaked – Early Look

Well, as is often the case with hot new debuts the internet just could not wait a few more days for the official stuff. And so we get our first look at the new 2018 Porsche Cayenne in the leaked photos that reveal all the details of the exterior and interior.

Having said that, the leak does not ruin the thing for Cayenne fans. Everybody knew that the design was going to be an evolution of the current model and nobody expected a major overhaul. Still, there are some nice fresh features in the design of 2018 Porsche Cayenne which make it look distinguished and sufficiently ‘new’ to warrant an upgrade if you own the current generation. The exterior is influenced in places by the the Mission E concept and the latest Panamera. So the front-end is neater and you get a really special look around the back.

The Panamera influence is heavier inside the cabin of 2018 Porsche Cayenne where you get the large center screen typical of all new Porsches and a sloping center console with some really cool-looking buttons on it that don’t seem particularity easy to use. The interior, too, is predictable and there aren’t any major surprises which ought to keep the fans of the old model happy. Porsche fans are not very fond of big changes.

As for the engines and other technical details, we best wait a couple more days and get the official figures instead of speculating. The new Cayenne will make its debut online on August 29 before getting a physical world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]