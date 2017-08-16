/Genesis Google Assistant Has Some Cool Tricks

I know, you are probably thinking how did we survive this long with a digital assistant to remotely open our car doors and put the air con on, but actually now that we got them we may get so used to them that we can’t live without them. This new Genesis Google Assistant seems to be one of those things.

I mean, the features this service offers are pretty cool and can become handy in a number of situations. The video below tries to portray a couple of occasions where Genesis Google Assistant can make life a lot easier. The system utilizes Genesis app for the Google Assistant to remote start, lock or send a destination to their car via voice commands on Google Home, eligible Android phones or iPhones.

So you have a number of ways to communicate with your Genesis Google Assistant: Voice commands via the Assistant on Google Home, Voice commands via the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones or iPhones, and Text commands via the Google Assistant on a smartphone. You are going to need a PIN number to make the assistant run your orders, and you better keep it protected because your car can get hacked with it. The Genesis Connected Services available through this service include: Sending a destination to the car’s navigation system, Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Lock & Unlock, Remote horn/lights.

