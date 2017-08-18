/Michael Fux Gets Purple McLaren 720S MSO

American entrepreneur and car collector Michael Fux has ordered a new McLaren and he’s come to the 2017 Pebble Beach to show it off. It’s a purple McLaren 720S MSO, a truly one-of-a-kind car with Fux Fuchsia one-off paintjob and white leather interior, and it’s a little bit of an oddball like its owner.

I guess ‘tacky’ is the word one would use to describe the color combo on this car, but these things are subjective. And even if it really is terrible and uncool, it doesn’t really matter because it’s the millionaire who orders the car has the final say, and if Mr. Fux believes that is a nice color and that it works with white interior, that’s the way it’s going to be. Heck, he could have this 720 smeared with baby poop if he wanted to, and McLaren Special Operations would do it for him.

Other highlights of Fux’s purple McLaren 720S MSO, besides the paint job, include fuchsia accents on the wheels, door appliqués, a pinstripe on the steering wheel and rear-view mirror are all in body color, MSO Bespoke white leather with white stitching, white Alcantara floor mats with white stitching, exhaust and window surrounds in Stealth grey finish and carbon fibre components from the MSO Defined range.

