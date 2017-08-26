/Official: 2018 Opel Grandland X

At the IAA motor showin Frankfurt this year Opel will present their best effort yet at making a great compact SUV. The new 2018 Opel Grandland X is pitched as “cool but practical” and it sets itself apart from the competition through a blend of style, quality, and great features. Or at least it tries.

You get all the good stuff that made the crossover segment so popular with the 2018 Opel Grandland X. You get raised seating position, good all-round visibility, easy ingress/egress, lots of space, and a bit of offroad capability. But while most other cars of this segment are closely related in terms of looks to their hatchback siblings, the Grandland X has its own unique character and a sporty and aggressive design that makes it more appealing to younger customers. I mean, next to something like the Renault Captur this thing looks awesome. Here’s Opel’s head of design discussing the looks of the SUV in more details:

Another area where 2018 Opel Grandland X prides itself in being better than the rivals is the interior. The design and practicality of this crossover is among the best you get in the segment. The ergonomic considerations are excellent, as you can tell looking at the display in the center stack below which the switches for the infotainment, the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and chassis controls such as traction control are logically arranged in three zones. “Overall, we have given the Grandland X an especially stylish and ergonomic cockpit, with the surfaces of the instrument panel, the center console and the complementing décor elements all being executed in high quality tactile materials, which create a rich, upmarket impression” says Adams.

