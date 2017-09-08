/2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition Announced

Trying to enhance the appeal of the 500-based crossover, Fiat announced the launch of a new special edition version. The 2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition comes with features and highlights that are considered to be urbane and cool and trendy. And of course, it costs a lot more than a basic 500X.

Whereas a standard 500X crossover starts at $19,995 MSRP, 2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition kicks off at $24,195. The main reason for that is all the cosmetic features that make it easily distinguishable over the standard variants. The main cues include Miron (Metallic Iron) black-painted exterior and interior elements with copper accents. There is also exclusive colors including Grigio Graphite (Graphite Gray), Blue Sky Metallic, Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat).

To get into more details, the Urbana treatment includes Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, liftgate bezel, fascias, and sill moldings with copper-accented 500X logo. You also get 18 inch matte black and Miron wheels with copper center caps, plus black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds. The interior highlights include unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper embroidered 500 logos, a black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, a black-painted center console, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.

2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition is available as a package on the Trekking trim level for both 2-and 4WD models. No mechanical upgrade is included, but you can choose from a number of equipment packages.

