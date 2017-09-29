/2018 Hyundai Accent Gets Improved Looks, Premium Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Accent went official yesterday at the Orange County International Auto Show, revealing a refreshed design and new features. To be honest the new Accent is still far from desirable. But then again, it’s not supposed to be desirable. This car is a cheap and cheerful sedan for people who don’t care about what they drive. And in that sense it is an excellent product.

On the styling front the 2018 Hyundai Accent comes with a new cascading grille which gives the front of the car a more imposing look. Depending on the trim, you may also get projector headlights with LED DRLs, power sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and available fog lights. But as mentioned, these changes are enough to make the Accent anything other than acceptable.

The interior, too, has been subjected to some upgrades. The design is now closer to that of more upscale Hyundais, but the real improvement has been in terms of material and feature. With the 2018 Hyundai Accent you get a 5-inch color touchscreen as standard or a 7-inch display audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and avialble Blue Link. There’s also hands-free smart trunk release and dual USB charging, heated front seats, proximity push button start and automatic temperature control, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, and Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA).

As for the powertrains, the new Accent launches in America with a 1.6-liter GDI Dual-CVVT 4-cylinder engine which you can pair with either a 6-speed manual or optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The unit’s 130 horsepower and 119 lb.-ft. of torque is nothing to write home about, but it’ll get you from A to B without too much hassle. It just won’t be a very enjoyable journey as far as driving matters.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]