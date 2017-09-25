/2018 Subaru BRZ STI Sport to Be Sold by Lottery!

Behold, there is a new edition of the BRZ sports car out, and this one’s the weirdest yet. Well, OK, the car itself isn’t that weird. It’s actuallyone of the coolest BRZs to date. But the way they are going to sell this new Subaru BRZ STI Sport is certainly wacky.

Limited to 100 units, the 2018 Subaru BRZ STI Sport will be sold through lottery. To have a chance of buying one you are going to have to have to register at your local dealer (from October 25) for the lottery and then keep your gingers crossed while you wait for the results. We could understand if they did this with a Bugatti or a hyper Ferrari. But a Subaru? It’d better be damn good.

So is it? Well, if you are still hoping that Subaru would launch a more powerful version of the BRZ, keep on hoping. This new edition, too, benefits only from cosmetic upgrades. The STI treatment does, however, bring some cool stuff to the table. You get ‘Cool Grey Khaki’ exterior color, complemented with black STI wheels, STI aero parts and accents. The contrast gives the Subaru BRZ STI Sport a more aggressive and purposeful look. The rear wing, especially, is going to sit pretty well with BRZ fans. To be fair the car also get some suspension and chassis tweak for extra rigidity. But there is only one part in the standard BRZ we wouldn’t want to change, that’s the chassis. The handling sweet enough as it is.

The Subaru BRZ STI Sport aims for the ultimate “Fun to Drive” and “Pure Handling Delight” by enhancing the ride quality and handling stability of the BRZ. To draw out the maximum potential of the BRZ and take its excellent handling stability and wonderful driving comfort to the next level, Subaru and its motorsports subsidiary, STI, have collaborated in its development, setting the highest grade in the Subaru BRZ catalogue. Improved body rigidity and exclusive suspension tuning have resulted in handling performance that is at the whim of the driver, and a high quality driving feel that is commensurate with the highest-grade model in the BRZ range. In addition, fine exterior and interior exclusive for this model enhance BRZ’s appeal with its excellent ride quality.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]