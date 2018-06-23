/2019 Subaru Crosstrek MSRP Announced – Starts at $21,895

The U.S. market is chock full of good SUVs with all kinds of fancy designs and high-tech features. So great ones like the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, which doesn’t look fancy, has to rely on its value-for-money factor to lure the customers. And it does offer great value.

Starting from just $21,895, the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is only a mere hundred bucks more expensive than last year’s model. But it has had upgrades worth a lot more than that. For one thing, the coveted and much praised EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now available on all 2019 Crosstrek trim levels. The system features Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lane Keep Assist.

But the value lies in the amount kit you get with a standard 22 grand 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. The list of features include 6.5-inch STARLINK Multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows with auto-up/ auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; remote keyless entry system, tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats; and more.

The only available engine is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER with 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. The engine is backed up by standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and either a 6-speed manual or Lineartronic CVT transmission.

