/2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI MSRP Revealed

Turns out the performance bargain that is the Subaru WRX is still a bargain. The Japanese automaker had revealed the official pricing for the 2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI, and they start from $27,195 and $36,595 respectively. Of course, there are a bunch of different trims to choose.

What you get with a basic 2019 Subaru WRX includes 268-hp, 2.0-liter turbo flat-four engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, standard manual or optional automatic transmission, STARLINK™ 6.5” Multimedia Plus system with full smartphone integration, and, get this, a single-disc CD player! There is a premium for this model which adds 7 inch display, rear camera, 18 inch wheels, heated seat and monroof. Still not satisfied? Get one of the 750 Gray editions. They come with Cool Gray Khaki exterior, black badging, Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats from the Performance Package, active headlight and keyless access.

As for the 2019 Subaru WRX STI, the package includes a 310 hp 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, 7 inch infotainment, STI body kit, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto-on/off headlights linked with wiper operation and Welcome Lighting. This one, too, gets a Gray special edition, featuring the same paint scheme as the other Gray, 19 inch wheels, Bilstein suspension, Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching, Recaro Seats with 8-way power driver’s seat and Keyless Access.

2019 SUBARU WRX AND WRX STI PRICE LIST Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery WRX MODELS Standard WRX 6MT ‘01 $27,195 $28,080 WRX Premium 6MT 11, 12, 14 $29,495 $30,380 WRX Premium CVT 13 $31,395 $32,280 WRX Limited 6MT 21, 22 $31,795 $32,680 WRX Limited CVT 23,24 $33,695 $34,580 WRX STI MODELS Standard WRX STI 6MT ’02 ’03 ‘04 $36,595 $37,480 WRX STI Limited- Wing 6MT 21 $41,395 $42,280 WRX STI- Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 6MT 21 $41,395 $42,280

