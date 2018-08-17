The already popular new Forester is getting ready to hit the showrooms US-wide, featuring revised looks, excellent new features, and a 500 bucks price bumps compared to lat year’s model. The 2019 Subaru Forester MSRP starts at $24,295 which is still pretty good value considering what you get with a base model.

What you get is a rough and tumble SUV that is one of the most versatile in its class. For 2019, all Foresters come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick rating. Touring trim is the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology that uses facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction. So safety-wise the 2019 Forester is a class act.

We should probably mention that the 2019 Subaru Forester MSRP mentioned above excludes a $975 destination charge. So it’s more a 25 grand car in its base trim, which includes such features as 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60 R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, STARLINK Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK apps, remote keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer, and a whole lot more.

All 2019 Subaru Forester models are powered by the same 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine developing 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission option is a CVT, and you get standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring as well as Auto Vehicle Hold and an Electronic Parking Brake. The CVT might not everyone’s cup of tea, but it does yield a 33 mpg highway rating.

2019 Forester MSRP Trim Transmission MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery Base CVT $24,295 $25,270 Premium CVT $26,695 $27,670 Sport CVT $28,795 $29,770 Limited CVT $30,795 $31,770 Touring CVT $34,295 $35,270

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]