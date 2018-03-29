/2019 Subaru Forester Arrives with Tons of Features

This year’s New York Auto Show saw the debut of the 2019 Subaru Forester, a rugged, yet gentle family SUV which is like a trusty old dog. In fact, dogs are what Subaru has been using for the past few years to promote this car. For the new model the Forester has not much changed in terms of design, but it gets lots of new tech features.

Said to the roomiest and most capable model ever, the 2019 Subaru Forester launches in America later this year in five trim levels of standard, Premium, Limited, Touring and new Sport. You only get one engine for the lot though, which is a bit of a bummer. It’s a 182 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder BOXER engine, mated to a CVT transmission and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. This is a combo, Subaru maintains, that makes the ol’ Foresty a supremely versatile vehicle.

2019 Forester also comes as standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on all models, complemented with DriverFocus safety technology on high trim levels. The latter features facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction. Also available are Automatic Braking and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbags, and in terms of connectivity SUBARU STARLINK multimedia systems with standard features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM.

Design-wise, 2019 Subaru Forester retains its old familiar look, but get some nip and tuck here and there. The new Sport trim is probably the one most customers are going to want, what with the 18-inch wheels and rear roof spoiler as well as orange accents as well as unique dark gray material with orange stitching throughout the interior.

