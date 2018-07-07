/2019 Subaru Impreza Just 100 Bucks Dearer Than Last Year

Subaru has been enjoying good sales months lately, something that’s probably to do with their clever pricing policies. They have just revealed the MSRP for the 2019 Subaru Impreza, and it has received a price bump of just $100 over last year’s models. That means a starting price of $18,595.

2019 Subaru Impreza and 5-Door are offered in America with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine with direct fuel injection developing 152 horsepower. The transmission is a CVT (continuously variable transmission) with a 7-speed manual mode, and the whole thing is backed by Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Those of you who know about these components are nodding now, realizing that it’s a very capable setup.

In terms of features, the standard kit on the 2019 Subaru Impreza include a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats. But it is recommended that you spend an extra $845 and get the EyeSight Driver Assist pack which includes tire pressure motioning system.

With higher trim levels you can also get larger wheels, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery and decorative stitching, keyless access, tuned suspension, aero kit, and…

2019 IMPREZA Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery Impreza Sedan 2.0i 5MT ‘01 $18,595 $19,480 2.0i CVT ’01, ‘03 $19,595 $20,480 2.0i Premium CVT 11, 13, 14 $21,595 $22,480 2.0i Sport 5MT 21 $22,195 $23,080 2.0i Sport CVT 21, 23 $22,995 $23,880 2.0i Limited CVT 31, 33, 35 $24,995 $25,880 Impreza 5-door 2.0i 5MT ‘01 $19,095 $19,980 2.0i CVT ’01, 03 $20,095 $20,980 2.0i Premium CVT ’11, 13, 14 $22,095 $22,980 2.0i Sport 5MT 21 $22,695 $23,580 2.0i Sport CVT 21, 23 $23,495 $24,380 2.0i Limited CVT 31, 33, 35 $25,495 $26,380

