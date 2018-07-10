/2019 Subaru Legacy and Outback Get Their MSRPs

Subaru America is about to release the latest, updated versions of two of its best sellers in the U.S. market. The 2019 Subaru Legacy and 2019 Outback, both among the best-made, most versatile in their segments, hit the market starting at $22,545 and $26,345 respectively.

The cars come in 2.5i variant, which means the engine powering both the 2019 Subaru Legacy and Outback is a 175-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer unit. That is the default motor, but you can opt for 256-hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder boxer engine as well. Both units are paired with a smooth Lineartronic CVT and come standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring.

In terms of features, the 2019 Subaru Legacy gets standard EyeSight safety system, STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia with smartphone integration, Rear Vision Camera, and, on higher trims, 17 inch wheels, All-Weather Package, leather, dual zone auto air con, 10-way power seats, 8.0-inch touchscreen, and optional monroof, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and LED fog lights.

The 2019 Subaru Outback gets the same sort of standard options, while on higher trims it comes with dual- zone automatic climate control system, fog lights, 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching, auto-up/auto-down front windows, overhead console shower light, illuminated front inner door pull handles and foldable body-color side mirrors.

2019 Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery 2.5i CVT ’01, ‘02 $22,545 $23,430 2.5i Premium CVT 11/71*, 12/72*, 15/75*, 16/76* $24,695 $25,580 2.5i Sport CVT 11, 17 $26,795 $27,680 2.5i Limited CVT 21, 24 $29,245 $30,130 3.6R Limited CVT 21, 24 $31,545 $32,430

2019 Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery 2.5i CVT ‘01 $26,345 $27,320 2.5i Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $28,445 $29,420 2.5i Limited CVT 21, 24 $32,845 $33,820 2.5i Touring CVT 31 $36,795 $37,770 3.6R Limited CVT 21, 24 $34,995 $35,970 3.6R Touring CVT 31 $38,995 $39,970

