/2019 Subaru BRZ Gets $200 Price Bump

With the new Toyota Supra just around the corner we don’t know if anybody wants to buy a BRZ or an 86 anymore. But Subaru is confident BRZ buyers are still out there, which is why they actually increased the price of the 2019 Subaru BRZ. It’s only 200 bucks more expensive than last year, but still.

We’ve grown accustomed to the BRZ/86 not getting any power upgrades, and the 2019 Subaru BRZ in no exception. The car still has the same 200 hp 2.0 liter boxer engine which is now kind of ancient. What sets this model apart is all the extra equipment. The car launches with Premium trim for $25,795, and it gives you LED headlights, rear vision camera, power door locks, power side mirrors, power windows with auto-up/auto-down feature, remote keyless entry and engine immobilizer, plus leather-trimmed door panels, center dash, shifter boot and parking brake lever. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth.

Then we have the 2019 Subaru BRZ Limited for $28,645. With this one you have access to dual-zone automatic climate control, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Alcantara inserts and leather bolsters, and standard dual-mode heated front seats. Even better than this is the Series.Gray version – limited to 250 units – for $30,140, adding Cool Gray Khaki with 17-inch black-finish alloy wheels, foldable exterior power mirrors with Crystal Black Silica finish and black BRZ and SUBARU badging.

If you ended up with Limited Manual model, make sure you also order the $1,195 Performance Package. It’ll save you the trouble of tuning your car later. The pack includes Brembo four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual- piston calipers and rotors on the rear, SACHS Performance shock absorbers, and 17-inch x 7.5-inch black aluminum alloy wheels.

