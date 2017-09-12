/Land Rover Discovery SVX Revealed with 525-hp

After SVO and SVR, Jaguar Land Rover now adds a third moniker for high-performance models, the SVX. This new one deals with fast and extra-rugged all-terrain vehicles, and its first outcome is Land Rover Discovery SVX presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The treatment to make the Land Rover Discovery SVX a high-performance off-roader begins with the fitment of a big engine. The engine in question here is JLR’s widely used 525hp 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain. The 625 Nm of torque this motor produces, combined with Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC) system and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, makes this version of the Disco pretty much unstoppable.

Land Rover Discovery SVX features air suspension system, long-travel dampers and revised knuckles, 815mm diameter 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels. There is also active centre and electronic rear locking differentials and incorporates traction control to maximise grip on all surfaces. And you find a host of electronic system to back these up, including Terrain Response 2, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS).

Visually, this ‘preview’ version of the Disco SVX features unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates and exposed Rush Orange-finished metal recovery eyes, satin Tectonic Grey paint finish, Narvik Black side vents with V8 badging, a Narvik Black Dynamic grille, Black roof rails and a roof-mounted unit with two additional light pods. The production models will be a little tamer than this.

